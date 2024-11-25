Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, November 25, 2024 70° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 58, seriously injured in alleged attack in Kapiolani area

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:56 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

A 58-year-old man was hospitalized after being assaulted with a dangerous instrument during an argument in the Kapiolani area late Sunday night, according to Honolulu Police.

The altercation occurred around 10:25 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kapiolani Blvd. and escalated into an attack, police said. Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma facility in serious condition. Police arrested a 53-year-old man at 11:10 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide