Man, 58, seriously injured in alleged attack in Kapiolani area

A 58-year-old man was hospitalized after being assaulted with a dangerous instrument during an argument in the Kapiolani area late Sunday night, according to Honolulu Police.

The altercation occurred around 10:25 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kapiolani Blvd. and escalated into an attack, police said. Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma facility in serious condition. Police arrested a 53-year-old man at 11:10 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.