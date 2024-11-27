Kapi‘olani patients view ‘Moana 2’ at special event

Young patients at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children got to be among the first in the world to see “Moana 2,” thanks to a special event held this week.

The “Moana 2” party at Kapi‘olani was hosted by Disney and the Starlight Children’s Foundation, which included a special private screening for patients and their families, along with a visit by Moana herself, games, gifts, and Moana-themed hospital gowns.

“Disney’s been a supporter of children’s hospitals for decades, dating all the way back to Walt Disney’s days, and I’ve tried really hard to maintain that legacy,” said Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, in a video interview. “With Moana 2 opening this coming week, we’ve had the opportunity to bring a great film to the people of this hospital – patients and employees alike. They’ll actually be among the first in the world to see it.”

Adam Garone, GEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation said it has worked with Disney to create a new Moana hospital gown for kids going into surgery or for an MRI.

Upon seeing the gown, Auli‘i Cravalho, the Hawaii actor who is the voice of Moana, is captured saying, “It blows my mind and really warms my heart to know that Moana will be part of their healing journey. It’s amazing.”

Both Cravalho and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were at Ko Olina last week to promote the film’s world premiere.

The Walt Disney sequel, “Moana 2,” opened today, and is expected to bring in $145 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend.