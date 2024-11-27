A Thanksgiving treat with a sesame twist

The addition of sesame in two forms — as oil and in tahini — results in a sumptuous spin on this Thanksgiving staple. Just a couple of teaspoons of toasted sesame oil lends a nutty savoriness that makes this longtime holiday favorite feel new and exciting, and a slightly sweetened tahini mixture, swirled into the pumpkin custard, creates a striking marbled surface. Gently cooling the pie in the oven will help prevent cracking, though depending on your tahini’s fat content, it may end up splitting slightly along the swirl lines. It will still be beautiful and delicious.

Sesame-Swirled Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients for the crust:

• 1 round Laminated Pie Dough

• All-purpose flour, for rolling

Ingredients for the pumpkin sesame filling:

• 2 large eggs

• 2 large egg yolks

• 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon/163 grams sugar

• 1/2 cup/120 grams heavy cream

• 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, plus more if needed

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin purée

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) or 1/2 teaspoon fine salt

• 1 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

• 1/4 cup/75 grams tahini (see Tip below)

Directions:

Parbake the crust: Rap the dough lightly if it’s stiff from the refrigerator. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll the dough on a floured surface into a 12-inch round. Fit the dough into a 9-inch pie plate, letting it slump into the center, taking care not to stretch it. If needed, trim the overhang so it extends 1/2 inch past the rim. Fold the overhang under itself to form a thick ridge flush with the rim. Crimp the ridge.

Use a fork to poke holes on the bottom of the crust, and freeze for 20 to 25 minutes, until firm.

Heat oven to 425 degrees with racks in the center and bottom of the oven. Line the firm dough with foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and bake on the center rack for 20 minutes, then remove the foil and weights, lower the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for an additional 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown all over. Let cool completely.

Make the pumpkin filling: In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, yolks and 3/4 cup/150 grams sugar for about a minute, until smooth. Add the cream, sesame oil and vanilla. Whisk thoroughly until homogenous. Whisk in the pumpkin, salt and spices.

In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. If it’s too thick to drizzle, stir in a teaspoon of sesame oil.

Fill the cooled pie shell with about three-quarters of the pumpkin mixture. Drizzle half of the tahini mixture over the top, then swirl with a toothpick or paring knife. Dollop the remaining pumpkin filling on top of that and drizzle with the remaining tahini. Swirl again to create your desired marbled effect and lightly tap the pie plate to settle the filling.

Place the pie on a rimmed baking sheet and bake (at 350 degrees) on the bottom rack for 35 to 40 minutes, until the edges are set but the center is still wobbly. Turn the oven off, prop the door open with a wooden spoon and leave the pie in the oven for 45 minutes to cool gently to prevent cracking.

Let cool completely at room temperature, then refrigerate for at least an hour and up to 3 days before serving, covered if chilling for more than an hour.

Total time: 2 hours 55 minutes, plus 3 hours’ cooling and chilling, serves 8.

Tip: Any tahini will work here, but a thinner one makes it easier to swirl in. If you have a thicker tahini, thin it as directed in Step 5.

© 2024 The New York Times Company