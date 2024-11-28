Injured hiker rescued at Maunawili Trail

On Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting an injured hiker on the Maunawili Trail in Kailua.

Six units staffed with 16 personnel were dispatched to the scene. The first unit arrived at 9:50 p.m., established command, and secured a landing zone for air operations.

According to reports, a group of hikers — including two males and a dog — were on their way to assist a female hiker and her two dogs, who had become lost off the trail. While searching for the woman, one of the male hikers became injured and was unable to descend the trail on his own. Rescue personnel made their way on foot to reach the group and arrived at the injured hiker’s location at 10:15 p.m.

After medical assessment, rescue personnel safely transported the injured hiker to the landing zone via Air 1, where he was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 10:45 p.m.

The female hiker and her two dogs were also evacuated by Air 1, and arrived at the landing zone at 11:16 p.m. The remaining hiker and his dog were able to hike out with the assistance of fire department personnel.

All HFD personnel were accounted for, with no injuries reported.

The HFD recommends assessing fitness levels before hiking and choosing trails that match hikers’ abilities. Hikers should also always bring a fully charged cell phone and an external battery to stay connected in case of an emergency.