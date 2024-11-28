Good Neighbor Fund kicks off holiday drive to help needy Hawaii families

The Good Neighbor Fund, a charitable collaboration between Helping Hands Hawaii, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and First Hawaiian Bank, today kicks off its annual campaign dedicated to supporting local families and individuals facing financial hardships, especially during the holiday season.

The contributions help cover critical expenses such as rent and utility bills, while also providing essentials like food, clothing and household items. Beyond immediate relief, the fund also supports services that promote health, well-being and long-term stability, ensuring that struggling families can find hope and resilience during challenging times.

Helping Hands Hawaii this year aims to raise $125,000 for the campaign, an increase over last year’s holiday donations totaling $113,000, which fell just short of its target.

Kristine Garabiles, program manager for Helping Hands Hawaii, highlighted two of last year’s largest donations. One came from a group of friends identified only as the “Class of 1973 — Celebrating 50 Years of Friendship,” who donated $8,416. The other was a $5,000 contribution from an anonymous donor made “in loving memory” of Charles and Hazue Sakamaki.

The Good Neighbor Fund provides essential resources such as financial assistance for rent or utilities, support for families transitioning out of homelessness, and access to household necessities such as furniture and other big-ticket items through the Community Clearinghouse. Many families served by Helping Hands Hawaii allocate over 30% of their income to housing, leaving little for other necessities like food or furniture.

The fund also supports financial literacy programs, such as budget workshops, to help individuals manage their income and build resi­lience for future challenges.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Helping Hands Hawaii identifies beneficiaries through partnerships with other social service providers in the community, who refer clients to their services. Additionally, the organization promotes its programs through community outreach, allowing individuals to contact the agency directly for assistance.

“A lot of the families that we’re helping with are facing financial struggles. It could be a combination of not having child care or not having enough funds to have a meal for their family,” Garabiles said. “A lot of folks are saying that it’s hard for them to find employment when they’re caring for a loved one, either their spouse or elderly parent. So their working hours are either reduced or prices are increasing.”

Garabiles emphasized a focus on supporting single mothers, many of whom are rebuilding their lives after experiencing domestic violence. These families often start over from scratch, moving to safe places with limited resources.

From January through October, Helping Hands Hawaii served over 15,000 individuals, surpassing the 13,380 individuals assisted during the same period last year and highlighting the increasing demand for the services and the critical role the organization plays in the community.

Helping Hands Hawai‘i operates with 56 employees and over 475 volunteers. In December, additional volunteers are needed to support the Adopt a Family program, a holiday initiative run through the Community Clearinghouse.

Volunteer opportunities are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on the first three Saturdays of December — Dec. 7, 14, and 21 — during the same hours. Tasks include assisting donors with gift dropoffs, taking inventory of Wishing Tree donations, distributing gifts to clients and more.

Donors can contribute online at helpinghandshawaii.org/good-neighbor-fund/. For more information on volunteering, email volunteer@helpinghandshawaii.org.

———

How to help

>> Volunteer: From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and on the first three Saturdays of December — Dec. 7, 14, and 21. Tasks include assisting donors with gift dropoffs, taking inventory of Wishing Tree donations, distributing gifts to clients and more.

>> Donate: Contribute online at helpinghands hawaii.org/good-neighbor-fund/

>> For more information on volunteering, email volunteer@helping handshawaii.org.