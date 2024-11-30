Hawaii wins its 5th straight Big West volleyball championship

IRVINE, Calif. >> The streak lives on.

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team claimed its fifth consecutive conference title and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the 31st straight season after defeating Cal Poly 25-19, 25-19, 27-29, 25-22 in the title match of the Outrigger Big West Women’s Volleyball Championships today at Bren Events Center.

Cal Poly, the regular-season champion, survived two match points before freshman Miliana Sylvester’s kill attempt went off a Cal Poly player and out of bounds to end it.

Hawaii (21-9) won all three meetings this season against the Mustangs (22-9).

Sylvester and Caylen Alexander had 14 kills apiece and Tali Hakas added 12 for UH, which had two swings for the match in the third set but had to continue playing.

Setter Kate Lang recorded her 50th double-double with 42 assists and 10 digs.

Hawaii hit .295 for the match.

The Rainbow Wahine will find out where they are headed for the NCAA Tournament during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday at 1 p.m.