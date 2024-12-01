Female hiker, 44, is injured, rescued on Aiea Heights Trail

A 44-year-old female hiker suffered an injury and was unable to descend on the Aiea Heights Trail in Aiea on Saturday.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:29 p.m. and responded with five units staffed by 14 personnel. The first unit arrived at the trailhead at 12:44 p.m., established command, and ascended the trail on foot, while another unit had already secured a landing zone to prepare for air operations.

HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:04 p.m., where they conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. The hiker was then safely transported via Air 1 to the landing zone, where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:33 p.m.