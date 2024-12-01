Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii draws TCU in first round of NCAA Tournament in Oregon

By Billy Hull

The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team reacts upon discovery of their bracket placing in the NCAA tournament at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team will play No. 5 seed TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.

The Rainbow Wahine (21-9) will play in Matthew Knight Arena in the postseason for the second straight season after advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year before losing to host Oregon.

Hawaii is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 31st consecutive season and 42nd time in school history.

UH wrapped up the automatic berth by defeating Cal Poly in four sets to win the Big West Conference championship on Saturday for its fifth straight conference title.

Hawaii last played the Horned Frogs in a nonconference tournament last season, losing in four sets.

The matchup, which is at 2 p.m. Hawaii time, will feature two of the top outside hitters in the country.

Hawaii junior Caylen Alexander ranks third in the nation in kills per set at 5.15 while TCU senior Melanie Parra is fifth at 5.06 kills per set.

