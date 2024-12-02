Police searching for fourth suspect in Kalihi robbery

Three men were arrested and a fourth remains on the run in connection with a robbery at 1400 Adelaide Street in Kalihi Saturday night.

At about 8:58 p.m. three men, ages, 27, 26 and 29, and a fourth suspect “unlawfully entered a residence and brandished a firearm, demanding property,” according to a description of the crime released by the Honolulu Police Department.

“Three suspects were located, positively identified, and arrested for Robbery 1st,” according to police.

No description of the fourth suspect was released. Two men, ages 25 and 63, and a 26-year-old woman were allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

As of Oct. 24, police have recorded 550 robbery cases on Oahu, compared to 559 by the same time last year, according to HPD statistics.