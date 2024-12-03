This savory lasagna boasts bright flavors

There are many unexpected overlaps between Thai and Italian cuisines, and Justin Pichetrungsi — chef and owner of Anajak Thai in Los Angeles — embraces several of them in this cheesy, deeply savory lasagna. Borrowing flavors from bold, meaty nam prik ong, a Thai dip, he turns to soy sauce, shrimp paste, fermented soybean paste and spicy sambal to amp up this lasagna’s beefy bolognese layer. The ricotta filling is intensified by chile crisp and fresh cilantro, and there’s plenty of Parmesan and mozzarella throughout, including in the crisp and cheesy golden top. Brightened with both Thai basil and Italian basil, it’s a far cry from the lasagnas Pichetrungsi grew up eating in Southern California, straight from the frozen section of Costco. This lasagna will shake up any dinner party or holiday spread.

Nam Prik Ong Lasagna

Recipe from Justin Pichetrungsi

Adapted by Khushbu Shah

Ingredients for Bolognese:

• 5 cups cherry tomatoes

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 1 pound ground beef chuck

• 1 cup thinly sliced white onion (from 1/2 a medium onion)

• 1 packed cup gai lan (Chinese broccoli) leaves (see Tip)

• 4 tablespoons minced garlic

• 1 cup Thai or Italian basil leaves (preferably a mix), plus more for garnishing

• 4 tablespoons sambal

• 2 tablespoons red curry paste

• 5 teaspoons yellow fermented bean paste (preferably a Thai brand) or miso

• 2 teaspoons thin soybean sauce (preferably a Thai brand) or Japanese white soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon Maggi seasoning, plus more for garnishing

• 1 teaspoon white pepper

• 2 tablespoons shrimp paste or fish sauce

• 2 cups beef stock or water

• 2 large egg yolks

For the Cheese Filling:

• 1 cup full-fat ricotta

• Leaves and tender stems from 1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons store-bought or homemade chile crisp

• 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Assembly:

• Olive oil

• 1 (8-ounce) box no-boil lasagna noodles

• 1 pound fresh mozzarella, sliced into rounds (about 4 cups)

• 1 cup shredded Parmesan

Directions:

Make the Bolognese: Heat a large pot over high until very hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Toss in the cherry tomatoes and cook until blistered and charred, about 3 minutes, moving the tomatoes as little as possible to avoid puncturing them, which can stop the charring process. After the tomatoes are charred a bit, give them a good stir and transfer, along with any juices, to a bowl; set aside. (There will be charred and caramelized bits on the bottom of the pot.)

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Add the vegetable oil to the same pot and turn the heat down to medium. Add the ground beef, onions, gai lan leaves and garlic, and cook, breaking up the beef and combining it with the other ingredients while scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pot, until the beef is cooked through and no longer pink, about 8 minutes.

Add the charred tomatoes, basil, sambal, red curry paste, bean paste, soy sauce, Maggi seasoning and white pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the shrimp paste and let the mixture cook down at a rapid simmer for another 5 to 7 minutes, adjusting the heat as necessary to prevent splatter or the sauce sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Add the beef stock, bring the mixture to a boil, then boil for 7 to 10 minutes; the liquid will reduce and the mixture will thicken. Turn off the heat and stir in the egg yolks to bind the sauce together. At this point, it should look glossy and taste like a rich but somewhat loose Bolognese, with notes of shrimp and curry. Set aside to cool.

While the Bolognese is cooling, make the cheese filling: To a medium bowl, add the ricotta, cilantro, chile crisp, bouillon powder and olive oil; mix until well combined.

Assemble the lasagna: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the bottom of an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with olive oil. Add a thin layer of Bolognese to cover the bottom of the pan. Then add a layer of no-boil noodles, breaking the noodles as needed to fit. Spread more Bolognese evenly on top of the noodles, followed by a thin layer of the cheese filling. (Dollop it on and spread as evenly as possible; there will be a bit of mixing with the sauce.). Repeat this layering process — noodles, Bolognese, cheese — until about halfway up the side of the pan. Then add half the Parmesan and half the mozzarella cheese in an even layer. Continue the layering process as before, until you reach the top of the pan (see Tip). The final layer of noodles should be topped with the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan.

Place the pan on a sheet tray to catch any overflowing cheese, and bake for 1 hour, uncovered, until golden, with crispy edges. Let cool 15 to 30 minutes before slicing. Drizzle with a little olive oil and Maggi seasoning before serving, and garnish with more basil.

Tips:

You could also thinly slice the stems of the gai lan on a bias and include them in the 1 cup measure, or reserve them for another purpose, like a stir-fry.

Any leftover sauce may be served on the side. It may also be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days to be eaten with lasagna leftovers or over any type of noodle, or frozen for up to 3 months.

Yields 6-9 servings. Total time: 2 3/4 hours.

© 2024 The New York Times Company