Pearl Harbor ducks also tested positive for H5N1

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture today confirmed that another backyard flock of birds infected with avian influenza was discovered in the Pearl Harbor area.

A family had adopted two ducks from Susie’s Duck Sanctuary in Wahiawa before the H5N1 outbreak was confirmed and reported there in mid-November.

These two ducks tested positive for H5N1, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza. The two were quarantined at a private veterinary hospital and euthanized, according to HDOA.

Seven other ducks on the family’s property were also euthanized due to possible exposure to the two infected ducks from the sanctuary.

The property was sanitized, and no further infections have been detected, HDOA said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lists two infected backyard flocks on Oahu on its dashboard — one involving 70 birds on Nov. 15, and another involving nine birds on Nov. 18.

A wild duck at James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge in Kahuku tested positive for H5N1 last month, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It was randomly tested as part of another project, and exhibited no symptoms at the time.

HDOA said tests following a report of more than a dozen dead zebra doves at a Kaimuki property last month, meanwhile, yielded negative results for H5N1.

Hawaii residents may report sick or dead birds, particularly multiple birds, to HDOA at 808-483-7102 (during business hours) or 808-837-8092 (after business hours).