Health Department approves Oahu’s 10th medical cannabis dispensary

The Hawaii Department of Health has approved the opening of another retail medical cannabis dispensary in the state — Cure Oahu in Kailua.

Health officials cleared TGC Retro Market 1 for business after a final on-site inspection. Sales at Cure Oahu at 70 Kihapai St. in Kailua began on Thursday.

It is Oahu’s 10th retail cannabis dispensary and the state’s 25th retail cannabis dispensary.

As of Monday, DOH said there are 30,035 in-state patients and 2,609 caregivers registered to purchase medical cannabis statewide. Most registered adults in the state report using cannabis for severe pain while those under 18 report using it for severe pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and seizures.

“Cure Oahu’s new dispensary in Kailua will provide much-needed access to patients on the windward side of Oahu,” said DOH Dispensary Licensing Supervisor Liam Gimon in a statement.

Hawaii has nine other licensed retail medical cannabis centers on Oahu, six on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and seven on Maui.