New mayor suspends plan to charge admission at Hilo zoo

The Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo in Hilo will not start charging admission fees after all.

The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation announced that it is suspending plans to introduce admission fees to the zoo pending further review.

The department held a public meeting in November about proposed rule changes at the Pana‘ewa facility — which included, but were not limited to, the admission fees — and received largely negative feedback from people concerned the new fees would significantly affect lower- income attendees.

While admission to the zoo currently is free, the proposed rule changes would charge residents $4 per adult and $1 per child, and nonresidents $12 per adult and $5 per child.

Mayor Kimo Alameda made the announcement one day after his inauguration that the rule changes would be suspended.

“The Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens is one of the county’s gems, and it is important that we continue to steward this facility and ensure that residents can enjoy it fairly and equitably,” Alameda said in a statement. “Introducing admission fees is a big step that requires careful consideration from our administration with input from the public and community stakeholders.

“We will study this matter carefully before deciding if any such actions are warranted. In the meantime, please continue to enjoy the zoo with free admission.”

The suspension also applies to proposed changes at the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center, the most significant of which would have increased the deposit required to rent a stall to $500 from $100.