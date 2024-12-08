Good Neighbor Fund: Clinic’s mission aligns with helping families

The Fertility Institute of Hawaii is marking its 12th year of supporting Helping Hands Hawai‘i’s Adopt-a-Family program, which brings holiday cheer to 500 local families in need of extra support this season.

Each year, the institute “adopts” local ohana in need, focusing on families with mothers and children to align with the clinic’s mission of creating and supporting families. The team organizes a drive to collect items from the families’ wish lists and raises additional funds for gift cards for groceries, clothing and other essential items.

When the institute began participating in the Adopt-­a-­Family program 12 years ago, the office had a team of about 20 staff members. Now, with nearly 90 employees, the program is funded through staff donations of goods and cash.

“Looking back 13 years ago when I started at the institute, I have always been involved in the community in many different ways. I just really enjoy giving back in any way that I can,” said Chief Administrative Officer Robyn Washousky. “I brought it to Dr. (John) Frattarelli’s attention, asking him if around the holidays we would be able to adopt a local family. We did some research in the community and came across Helping Hands, who offered that opportunity.”

Washousky said that from a young age, she was taught by her late father “to always give back no matter what.”

“So it’s also a way for me to continue to honor him, and the office has been so gracious to allow me to continue to do that in some sort of way,” she said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The clinic offers various fertility and in vitro fertilization treatments, among other services. Frattarelli, CEO of the institute, described its participation with Helping Hands Hawai‘i as “an extension of what we’re normally doing for our patients. We also felt that was an important thing to do during the holidays. It allows our staff to be involved in giving as well.”

This year, the institute is supporting two ohana through Helping Hands Hawai‘i.

One family includes a mother, two older children and a father who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The second family comprises a recently widowed mother with three young children whose requests included essentials such as diapers and baby wipes.

Hawaii’s rising cost of living has driven families to seek help for everyday necessities, underscoring the importance of community support during challenging times.

“I think it’s sometimes difficult for individuals, especially with the challenges these days, to give because they may not feel like they can give enough,” Frattarelli said. “However, when you get an organization involved and have several people contributing, it really allows you to give more and provide whatever basic services are needed for the family. We were able to easily raise enough to take care of the family’s needs.”

This year, the institute has raised about $1,000 for the Adopt-a-Family program. Washousky explained that the donations aren’t always for essential items; sometimes, families request things like a vacation, something they’ve never had the luxury of experiencing.

She recalled institute employees raising enough funds last year to fulfill an Oahu family’s request for a staycation, since they had never stayed in a hotel before.

“The variety of gifts we provide depends on the families’ needs and their wish lists,” Washousky said.

This year, alongside their immediate Adopt-a-Family support, the institute helped a family they had assisted three years ago. After her young daughter died of brain cancer, the mother reached out to request art supplies and small toys for bed-bound children at Kapi­‘o­lani Medical Center for Women and Children, in honor of the girl’s birthday on Dec. 11.

———

BE A GOOD NEIGHBOR

The Good Neighbor Fund is an annual campaign that collects donations to assist local ohana facing hardships during the holidays and throughout the year. Contributions to the fund help provide a variety of resources, including financial assistance for rent and/or utilities, essential goods, and serv­ices that support health, well-being and stability. In-person donations can be made at any First Hawaiian Bank branch, or contribute online at helpinghandshawaii.org/good-neighbor-fund. Checks made out to “Good Neighbor Fund” also can be mailed to: c/o Helping Hands Hawai‘i, MSC 61572, P.O. Box 1300, Honolulu, HI 96807-1300.

———

>> The Edwin S.N. Wong Foundation $2,000

>> Suzanne P. Damian $1,000

>> John Okutani $510.65

>> Charles P. Nakagawa $500

>> Elaine & Jamie Wong $500

>> In loving memory of Bill & Jayne Gibson from Helen Gibson Ahn $500

>> Larry and Mary Ann Collignon $500

>> The Katos $500

>> Cynthia M. Smith $400

>> Mark A. Wakatsuki $400

>> Dennis Kawahara $300

>> Guy and Susan Fujimura $300

>> In memory of Kiyoshi, Irene and Neal Sakima $300

>> Michael T. Miyabara $300

>> In loving memory of Henry, Katherine, Henry Jr. and Nanny Wolter $250

>> In loving memory of Joseph and Elese Katona $250

>> Janice & Steven Kakazu $250

>> Claire M. Uechi $200

>> Elsa M. Nakamoto $200

>> In loving memory of Pop and G. Loo from their grandkids $200

>> In loving memory of Tutu & Opa, Popo & Papa $200

>> In memory of Gregorio and Trinidad Prado $200

>> Lance Nakamura $200

>> Daryl Bryan $150

>> Gerhard Hamm $128.04

>> Gloria Wong $102.53

>> In memory of Jan Arnett $102.53

>> Walter Sakuda $102.53

>> John Tokunaga $101

>> April K. Sasaki $100

>> Burt Yoshimi $100

>> Colleen Otsuka $100

>> Dayle Osborn $100

>> Eric and Joyce Hee $100

>> Harold H. Karimoto $100

>> In loving memory of Gilbert Choi $100

>> In memory of Alan Richard $100

>> In memory of Ebenezer Scrooge $100

>> In memory of Geri Nishimi Buchman $100

>> In memory of Jeanne Mieko Hamasaki $100

>> In memory of Sun and King Fong Hom $100

>> Merry Christmas $100

>> Raymond C. Pearl $100

>> Richard McCabe $100

>> Susan M. Hashimoto $100

>> Susan T. Takahashi $100

>> Bryant Yabui $51.52

>> James Nugent $51.52

>> Alan H. Kawamoto $50

>> Kyden, Keaton, Keegan, Kepa, Koby $50

>> Patrick E. Carvalho $50

>> Patti Tildsley $50

>> Sandra A. Hashimoto $50

>> Charles Harris $26.01

>> In loving Memory of Adam and Virginia Moniz $26.01

>> Dana P.M. Smith $25

>> Florida H. Jhoo $25

>> Jack and Frances Wong $25

>> Joy Ikeda $20

>> Violet Chung $10

>> Anonymous $505

>> Weekly total: $13,362.34

>> Previous week’s total: $20,849.92

>> Grand total: $34,212.26