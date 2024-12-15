Cookies with a crumbly top

Reminiscent of mulled wine, this tartlike cookie from Yewande Komolafe uses clove-spiced dough as a nutty base and crumbly topping.

Spiced Orange Crumble Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, plus more at room temperature for brushing the pan

• 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

• 3/4 cup almond flour

• 3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 cup heavy cream

• 6 tablespoons orange marmalade

• 1 whole orange

• Powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions:

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch springform pan.

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, almond flour, brown sugar, salt, cloves and black pepper. Rub the butter into the flour mixture using your fingers until small pebbles form. (Alternatively, use a food processor to pulse the dry ingredients with the butter.) Pour the cream over the mixture, stir just until combined and squeeze until the dough forms 3/4-inch clumps. Transfer a little less than half of the crumble (1 1/2 loosely packed cups) to a small bowl and refrigerate.

Transfer the remaining dough to the buttered pan and flatten into an even layer by pressing into the bottom of the pan with a glass. Bake on the middle rack until the edges are golden brown and begin to pull away from the sides of the pan, about 22-25 minutes. Cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes. If you tap the surface of the cookie, it should sound hollow.

Spread the orange marmalade in an even layer over the surface. Sprinkle the reserved crumble over the top. Return to the oven and bake until the top is golden brown, about 35 minutes. Zest the orange directly over the top while the crumble is still warm. Cool completely in the pan, then run a knife along the edges of the crumble before releasing the sides. Dust with powdered sugar, cut into wedges and serve.

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, makes 16 cookies.

