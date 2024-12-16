Report: Hannah Kobayashi returns to U.S. from Mexico

Hannah Kobayashi has returned to the United States after disappearing for weeks and then being tracked down in Mexico, according to a report published today.

Kobayashi, 30, crossed back into California from Mexico and met an attorney at the border, TMZ reported. Federal officials questioned her upon reentry and then let her go, according to the outlet.

It marks the first time Kobayashi has been seen in the U.S. since she walked across the southern border between San Diego and Tijuana on Nov. 12. She had been scheduled to fly from Hawaii to Los Angeles to New York days earlier but skipped out on her connection and headed south.

Her sudden disappearance made headlines nationwide as her family worked tirelessly to locate her. Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, flew to Los Angeles with a friend to join the search. Ryan Kobayashi died by suicide on Nov. 24 at Los Angeles International Airport.

Kobayashi’s sister, Sydni, said in a Dec. 12 Facebook post that Hannah had no plans of returning to the family on Maui.

“We have only spoken to her over the phone, and she was allegedly found safe with Larie, but at this time, she does not wish to return to us,” Sydni wrote, mentioning Hannah’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon.

Pidgeon and Sydni Kobayashi apparently had a falling out during the search for Hannah. Sydni described Pidgeon as someone “I no longer consider family” in the Facebook post.

Authorities do not believe there was any foul play involved in Kobayashi’s disappearance or her trip to Mexico.