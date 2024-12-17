Plane crashes near Honolulu airport, DOT officials confirm

A plane has crashed near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to the state Department of Transportation.

“Ualena and Aolele streets near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are closed due to a plane crash,” DOT officials said in an alert at about 3:37 p.m.

A woman who works near the airport told Hawaii News Now she saw a small blue and white plane pass by her seventh-floor office window and then heard a loud bang.

Heavy black smoke was seen in the area near the air cargo facilities.

City officials said in a statement, “The Honolulu Emergency Operations Center is partially activated in response to the incident near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The City’s Department of Emergency Management is monitoring the situation, and multiple first responder agencies, including the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Police Department, have responded to the incident.”

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.