State calls for pause on interisland movement of birds due to avian flu

State agencies have called for a voluntary pause on the interisland movement of birds in Hawaii for 90 days following the discovery of the H5N1 bird flu in the state.

The voluntary pause went into effect Friday, according to a news release from the state Department of Agriculture.

State Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D, Lanai-Molokai-Hana) suggested the pause as a measure to stem the spread of H5N1, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza.

DeCoite told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser she actually sought a mandatory, rather than voluntary, pause.

“I thought we should be more proactive while putting out public service announcements,” said DeCoite. “I’m basically saying let’s suspend it until they can figure out what’s going on.”

Prior to November, HPAI had not yet been detected in Hawaii, which was the last U.S. state to confirm the virus in wild birds.

On Nov. 15 the state Health Department said HPAI had been confirmed in an outbreak among a backyard flock of birds, later identified as rescued ducks and geese from Susie’s Duck Sanctuary in Wahiawa.

It was the first confirmed detection of the virus announced in Hawaii, days after the department said H5 had been detected in wastewater serving the area.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also confirmed HPAI in a wild duck at the James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge on Oahu’s North Shore. The duck, which exhibited no symptoms, was swabbed Nov. 1, with the national lab confirming HPAI in the sample Nov. 25.

More recently, health officials reported the detection of H5 avian influenza in a sample collected Dec. 2 from the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plan on Hawaii island.

Based on the type of strain found in Hawaii’s detections, officials believe the virus was likely introduced by migrating birds from northern regions around Alaska.

DeCoite said she was concerned for many constituents on Molokai, including farmers and small business owners who just started participating in egg-laying programs.

She wants more prevention measures in place to protect poultry farms on other isles as well as Hawaii’s endangered native birds, with more urgency on the part of the state Department of Agriculture.

At DeCoite’s request the agencies are also collecting data to “assess the feasibility and necessity of a formal quarantine while carefully considering the potential economic impacts of premature restrictions on local products.”

State Sen. Tim Richards expressed his support for the precautionary measure as both a senator and a veterinarian.

“In light of the ongoing avian flu threat, I fully support a voluntary 90-day stop movement of birds as a precautionary measure,” said Richards in the news release. “Similar actions have been successfully implemented before, such as the voluntary halt in Hawaii’s beef cattle industry approximately 15 years ago, which effectively mitigated risks to trichomoniasis and protected livelihoods until legislation could be brought forward. By taking proactive steps now, we can prevent greater harm to our poultry industry and ensure the health of our flocks and communities.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said avian influenza spreads through direct, bird-to-bird contact but can also spread via contact with contaminated surfaces and materials such as manure, egg flats, crates, farming equipment — and people’s shoes, clothing or hands.

Avian influenza can also be detected in wild bird populations, including birds that do not appear to be sick.

Officials are urging poultry farmers and other bird owners to increase their biosecurity measures to reduce the likelihood of infections.

HDOA said it is working with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and state Department of Health on a coordinated response.

DOH says the public health risk to humans remains low as there has been no evidence of person-to-­person spread. To date, 61 U.S. cases have been reported in humans, mostly among dairy workers.

On the mainland, meanwhile, millions of commercial and backyard flocks of birds, and thousands of wild birds, have been affected by HPAI since 2022. In March, HPAI also broke out among U.S. dairy cows, and more than 800 dairy herds in the U.S. have since been infected in 16 states.