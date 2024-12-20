Ewa Beach man indicted on meth, fentanyl, ghost gun charges

A federal grand jury indicted a 47-year-old Ewa Beach man Thursday on charges that include methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution and discharging a “ghost gun,” U.S. Attorney Clare Connors announced.

Blane Apostadiro faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, including a combined mandatory minimum of 20 years for drug and firearm charges, and fines of up to $10 million, a news release by the Department of Justice said.

The five-count indictment against Apostadiro charges him with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl; possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl; using, carrying and discharging a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime; and illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and unlawful drug user.

The indictment and a previously unsealed criminal complaint reveal that Honolulu police officers spotted Apostadiro driving a stolen vehicle on Oct. 27.

He abandoned his vehicle, fled on foot; and while fleeing, he discharged a “ghost gun,” a privately manufactured firearm. That prompted police to fire in response. Apostadiro was shot, and taken into custody.

Police found in Apostadiro’s possession methamphetamine, fentanyl, digital scales, plastic baggies, ammunition, a lower receiver (part of an AR-style rifle), and a loaded ghost gun. They also recovered other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia from the stolen vehicle.

“Both fentanyl and ghost guns pose a grave threat to public safety, putting both law enforcement and innocent community members at risk,” Connors said in a written statement. “We all continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold armed drug dealers accountable in the criminal justice system for the significant harm they inflict.”