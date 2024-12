Television and radio — December 19, 2024

ON THE AIR

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.

*—premium station.

**—retelecast.

***—delayed.

Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Bucks at Cavaliers 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA BASKETBALL: NBA G LEAGUE WINTER SHOWCASE Texas Legends vs. Motor City Cruise 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 San Diego Clippers vs. Long Island Nets 8 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Capitanes CDMX vs. Rip City Remix 8:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Cleveland Charge vs. Salt Lake City Stars 10:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Delaware Blue Coats vs. Santa Cruz Warriors 11 a.m. ESPNN NA/225 72 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN HBCU: Norfolk State vs. Grambling State 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 HBCU: Delaware State vs. Alabama State 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 St. John’s at Providence 3 p.m. KHON 3 3 Cincinnati vs. Dayton 3:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Ohio State vs. Stanford 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Creighton vs. UCLA 6 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 BASKETBALL: ‘IOLANI BOYS CLASSIC Consolation: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. ‘Iolani 3:30 p.m. XCAST 17 NA Consolation: St. Paul VI vs. Wheeler 5 p.m. XCAST 17 NA Semifinal: Oak Hill vs. Utah Prep 6:30 p.m. XCAST 17 NA Semifinal: Veritas vs. Brewster 8 p.m. XCAST 17 NA FOOTBALL: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Indiana at Notre Dame 3 p.m. KITV 4 4 Indiana at Notre Dame 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Indiana at Notre Dame (Command Center) 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Indiana at Notre Dame (SkyCast) 3 p.m. ESPNN NA/225 72 FOOTBALL: NCAA BOWL GAMES Cure: Ohio vs. Jacksonville State 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Gasparilla Tulane vs. Florida 10:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 GOLF DP World: Mauritius Open (continued) midnight GOLF 30/216 86 PNC Championship Pro-Am 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 DP World: Mauritius Open 11 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER Turkish: Eyupspor vs. Fenerbahce 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA French Cup: Rouen vs. Lille 9:50 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA TENNIS Next Gen Finals 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Next Gen Finals 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* SATURDAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Lakers at Kings 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Knicks at Pelicans 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA BASKETBALL: NBA G LEAGUE WINTER SHOWCASE TBD vs. Stockton Kings 6:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA South Bay Lakers vs. Osceola Magic 7 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 TBD vs. Iowa Wolves 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA TBD vs. TBD 9:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Marquette at Xavier 7 a.m. KHON 3 3 SMU at Boston College 7 a.m. CW NA/93 2 Princeton vs. Rutgers 7 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 North Florida at Florida 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 262* Syracuse vs. Maryland 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Virginia Tech vs. Saint Joseph’s 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 UT-Chattanooga at Indiana 7 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Duke at Georgia Tech 7 a.m. ACC NA/251 261 Connecticut at Butler (live streaming) 7 a.m. AMAZON PRIME Mississippi State at Memphis 7:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Louisville at Florida State 9 a.m. CW NA/93 2 Florida Atlantic at Michigan State 9 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Wake Forest at Clemson 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Houston 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Fairleigh Dickinson at Minnesota 9 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* North Carolina A&T at Arkansas 9:30 a.m. SEC NA/220 262* UCLA vs. North Carolina 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Villanova at Creighton 11 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Arizona State vs. Massachusetts 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 DePaul at Northwestern 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Purdue vs. Auburn 11:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Ohio State vs. Kentucky 12:30 p.m. KGMB 7 7 Utah vs. Iowa 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Temple vs. Rhode Island 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Oregon vs. Stanford 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* California at San Diego State 5:30 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Duke at South Florida 7 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Louisville at Memphis noon ESPNU NA/221 73 Iowa State at Oklahoma State noon ESPN2 NA/224 74 USC at Connecticut 3 p.m. KHON 3 3 BASKETBALL: ‘IOLANI BOYS CLASSIC Seventh Place, Teams TBD 3:30 p.m. XCAST 17 NA Fifth Place: Teams TBD 5 p.m. XCAST 17 NA Third Place: Teams TBD 6:30 p.m. XCAST 17 NA Championship: Teams TBD 8 p.m. XCAST 17 NA FOOTBALL: NFL Texans at Chiefs 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Steelers at Ravens 11:30 a.m. KHON 3 3 FOOTBALL: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND SMU at Penn State 7 a.m. TRUTV NA/550 126 SMU at Penn State 7 a.m. TBS 28/551 121 SMU at Penn State 7 a.m. TNT 43/553 125 Clemson at Texas 11 a.m. TRUTV NA/550 126 Clemson at Texas 11 a.m. TBS 28/551 121 Clemson at Texas 11 a.m. TNT 43/553 125 Tennessee at Ohio State 3 p.m. KITV 4 4 Tennessee at Ohio State (SkyCast) 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* Tennessee at Ohio State (Command Center) 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Tennessee at Ohio State 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Tennessee at Ohio State (Pat McAfee) 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Tennessee at Ohio State (SkyCast) 3 p.m. ESPNN NA/225 72 FOOTBALL: FCS SEMIFINALS South Dakota State at North Dakota State 7 a.m. KITV 4 4 South Dakota at Montana State 10:30 a.m. KITV 4 4 FOOTBALL: NCAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP Ferris State vs. Valdosta State 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 GOLF DP World: Mauritius Open (continued) midnight GOLF 30/216 86 PNC Championship 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PNC Championship 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8 DP World: Mauritius Open 8 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL Kings at Predators 8:30 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Kings at Predators 8:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Red Wings at Canadiens 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* PICKLEBALL PPA Daytona Beach, doubles 10:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* SOCCER English: Portsmouth vs. Coventry City 2:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 English: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 2:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 French Cup: La Roche vs. Stade Brestois 4:20 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA English: Burnley vs. Watford 5 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 English: Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 5 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Turkish: Besiktas vs. Alanyaspor 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA French Cup: Feignies vs. Oly. Lyonnais 6:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* English: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 7:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 French Cup: Calais vs. Strasbourg Alsace 9:50 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA TENNIS Next Gen Finals, semifinals 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* SUNDAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA G LEAGUE WINTER SHOWCASE Indiana Mad Ants vs. Texas Legends 5:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA College Park Skyhawks vs. Osceola Magic 8 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Teams TBD 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Kent State at Alabama 8 a.m. SEC NA/220 262* Illinois vs. Missouri 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin 9 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* American at Virginia 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 261 Brown at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Diamond Head: Oregon St. vs. Charleston 10 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Charleston Southern at Georgia 10:30 a.m. SEC NA/220 262* Southern at USC 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Rider at NC State 11 a.m. ACC NA/251 261 Diamond Head: Loyola-Chicago vs. Oakland noon ESPN2 NA/224 74 Le Moyne at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 Georgetown at Seton Hall 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Diamond Head: Nebraska vs. Murray State 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Diamond Head: Charlotte at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 FOOTBALL: NFL Eagles at Commanders 8 a.m. KHON 3 3 Rams at Jets 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7 49ers at Dophins 11:25 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Buccaneers at Cowboys 3:20 p.m. KHNL 8 8 GOLF DP World: Mauritius Open (continued) midnight GOLF 30/216 86 PNC Championship 6:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PNC Championship 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 HOCKEY: NHL Hurricanes at Rangers 7:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Kings at Capitals noon BSW 20/226 81* Kraken at Avalanche 3 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* PICKLEBALL PPA Daytona Beach, Championship Sunday 9:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* SOCCER Turkish: Galatasaray vs. Kayserispor 2:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA French Cup: L’Union Saint-Jean vs. Monaco 3:35 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA French Cup: Saint-Étienne vs. Marseille 3:35 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* English: Everton vs. Chelsea 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123 CAF Champions: Al Ahly vs. CR Belouizdad 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA French Cup: Guingamp vs. Caen 6:20 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA English: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool 6:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Italian: Atalanta vs. Empoli 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 French Cup: Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain 9:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* TENNIS Next Gen Finals, final 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* VOLLEYBALL: NCAA TOURNAMENT, FINAL Louisville vs. Penn State 10 a.m. KITV 4 4 TODAY TIME STATION Cure Bowl: Ohio vs. Jacksonville State 7 a.m. 1500-AM Gasparilla Bowl: Tulane vs. Florida 10:30 a.m. 1500-AM CFP, first round: Indiana at Notre Dame 3 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM ‘Iolani Boys Classic, Oak Hill vs. Utah Prep 6:30 p.m. 1500-AM ‘Iolani Boys Classic, Veritas vs. Brewster 8 p.m. 1500-AM SATURDAY TIME STATION CFP, first round: SMU at Penn State 7 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Texans at Chiefs 8 a.m. 1500-AM CFP, first round: Clemson at Texas 11 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Steelers at Ravens 11:30 a.m. 1500-AM NBA: Lakers at Kings 1 p.m. 990-AM CFP, first round: Tennessee at Ohio State 3 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Women’s basketball: USC at Connecticut 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM ‘Iolani Boys Classic, final 8 p.m. 1500-AM SUNDAY TIME STATION NFL: Lions at Bears 8 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Cardinals at Panthers 8 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: 49ers at Dolphins 11:25 a.m. 1500-AM NFL: 49ers at Dolphins 11:25 a.m. 990-AM NFL: Jaguars at Raiders 11:25 a.m. 830-AM NFL: Buccaneers at Cowboys 3:20 p.m. 1500-AM NFL: Buccaneers at Cowboys 3:20 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM Men’s basketball: Charlotte at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM