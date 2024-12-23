Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Topa Financial Center is sold to a Honolulu-based developer

Honolulu-based developer Avalon Group has purchased the Topa Financial Center for an undisclosed amount.

Notices to tenants were sent out Friday that the sale was finalized, said Avalon President and CEO Christine Camp.

This marked the fourth purchase by the developer in downtown Honolulu.

The Topa Financial Center, at 700 Bishop St., has two 20-story high-rise office towers.

She said the Bishop Street tower will remain an office building, while the one on the Fort Street side will be mixed use.

Earlier this year, Avalon purchased the former Fort Street Mall Walmart property.

