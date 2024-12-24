Hokule‘a home for the holidays at Sand Island

The Hokule‘a, the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s traditional voyaging canoe, has returned home to Sand Island for the holidays.

The Hokule‘a spent the past four months around the Hawaiian islands for the Pae ‘Aina Statewide Sail, with more than 20 community engagements, including a sail along Koolaupoko on Oahu’s windward side, with stops at Heʻeia Kea Pier, Kaneohe, Kailua and Waimanalo throughout December.

The canoe has been hauled out of the water at the Marine Education Training Center for four weeks of dry dock. During that time, crews will clean, inspect and repair parts of the canoe before resuming the Pae ʻAina Statewide Sail in mid-January.

The Pae ʻAina Statewide Sail offers a special opportunity for Hawaii’s communities to step on board the deck of Hokuleʻa, and to learn about the revival of traditional navigation as well as the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s mission of Maalama Honua, or “caring for our Island Earth.”

On Dec. 6, the Hokuleʻa also made a stop at Waimea Bay for the opening ceremony of The Eddie Big Wave Invitational In Memory of Eddie Aikau, when the inaugural Eddie Aikau Foundation Kahiau Award was given to Hokuleʻa captain and lifeguard Noland Keaulana.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society is also preparing to celebrate the 50th birthday of Hokuleʻa on March 8, marking a half-century of cultural revival, environmental advocacy, and a renewed connection to the earth and ocean.

Upcoming stops in 2025, weather permitting, include:

>> Jan.18-24 – Puʻuloa (Pearl Harbor)

>> Jan. 29-Feb.4 – Ko Olina

>> Feb. 5-7 – Pokai

>> Feb. 8-14 – Maunalua (Hawaii Kai and Koko Marina)