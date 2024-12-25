Maui police investigate body found in wheel well of United Airlines flight

Maui police are investigating after a body was found in a wheel well of a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hawaii.

The body was found in the well of one of the main landing gears after flight 202 landed at Maui’s Kahului Airport on Christmas Eve, a spokesperson for United Airlines said.

“Upon arrival at Kahului Airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft. United is working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation,”a United Airlines spokesperson said today.

“The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft. At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well,” the statement said today.

The Maui Police Department said it is investigating a dead person discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland, but provided no further details.

The plane, a Boeing 787-10, left Chicago around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for the more than eight-hour flight to Hawaii, landing shortly before 2:15 p.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware

Representatives of MPD, United and the state Department of Transportation said they had no more further information to release on the death, and did not disclose the gender of the person.

Star-Advertiser staff and the Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.