Big Isle police search for suspect in grocery store robbery
Hawaii County police are asking for help in identifying a female robbery suspect caught on video surveillance on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 11 at a Hilo grocery store.
Police said Thursday in a news release that an employee at a grocery store on Makaala Street said an unidentified woman placed several items in a basket and proceeded to leave the store without paying.
When the female employee confronted her, the woman struck her, police said.
The woman fled in a white Honda Civic.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number 808-935-3311.