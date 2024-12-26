Big Isle police search for suspect in grocery store robbery

Hawaii County police are asking for help in identifying a female robbery suspect caught on video surveillance on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 11 at a Hilo grocery store.

Police said Thursday in a news release that an employee at a grocery store on Makaala Street said an unidentified woman placed several items in a basket and proceeded to leave the store without paying.

When the female employee confronted her, the woman struck her, police said.

The woman fled in a white Honda Civic.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number 808-935-3311.