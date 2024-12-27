Bicyclist critically injured in collision on Kauai

A 44-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening while crossing Kuhio Highway in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Kawaihau Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. when a 2008 Toyota sedan traveling northbound hit the bicyclist. Emergency responders transported the injured man to Wilcox Medical Center before he was airlifted to Queens Medical Center on Oahu. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Kuhio Highway was shut down in both directions for about 90 minutes as officers from the Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section investigated. Preliminary findings suggest speed was not a factor in the collision, and toxicology results for the driver are pending.

Authorities are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Tips can be directed to Officer Himongala at 808-241-1617. Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300, online at crimestopperskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kauai P3 Tips Mobile App.

The investigation is ongoing.