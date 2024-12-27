Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, December 27, 2024 73° Today's Paper

Top News

Bicyclist critically injured in collision on Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:56 a.m.

Kauai

A 44-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening while crossing Kuhio Highway in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Kawaihau Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. when a 2008 Toyota sedan traveling northbound hit the bicyclist. Emergency responders transported the injured man to Wilcox Medical Center before he was airlifted to Queens Medical Center on Oahu. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Kuhio Highway was shut down in both directions for about 90 minutes as officers from the Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section investigated. Preliminary findings suggest speed was not a factor in the collision, and toxicology results for the driver are pending.

Authorities are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Tips can be directed to Officer Himongala at 808-241-1617. Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300, online at crimestopperskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kauai P3 Tips Mobile App.

The investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide