Hawaii reported an 87% increase in total homelessness between 2023 and 2024 that was largely attributed to the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires, according to the latest Point-in-Time count report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The wildfires displaced thousands of residents, adding over 5,000 people to the sheltered PIT count on Maui as they were housed in temporary, disaster-related emergency shelters.

Homelessness is also on the rise statewide, driven by the lack of affordable housing, financial constraints and the inability to pay rent.

The increase in unsheltered homelessness is particularly concerning, with Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders experiencing the highest unsheltered rates at 25%.

Nationally, the number of people experiencing homelessness topped 770,000, an increase of 18% over 2023 and the largest annual jump since the count began in 2007, The New York Times reported.

Homelessness reached rec­ord levels nationally across nearly all populations in 2024. The highest recorded numbers were observed among individuals, families with children, people with chronic patterns of homelessness, those staying in unsheltered or sheltered locations, and unaccompanied youth.

Families with children experienced the largest single-­year increase, with a 39% rise in homelessness between 2023 and 2024. Overall, the number of people experiencing homelessness grew by 18% during the same period.

In response to the growing crisis, the Biden-Harris administration has rolled out a series of initiatives aimed at addressing homelessness across the nation, including Hawaii. These measures focus on enhancing collaboration between housing and health care services, converting unused federal properties into housing, and allocating substantial funding to support homeless veterans, youth and survivors of violence.

“These announcements reflect HUD’s unwavering commitment to addressing the root causes of homelessness and advancing innovative solutions,” HUD agency head Adrianne Todman said in a statement. “By expanding partnerships, repurposing federal properties, and investing in programs like HUD-VASH, we are making meaningful progress toward our shared goal of ending homelessness and building stronger, more equitable communities.”

A cornerstone of the federal plan is the allocation of $39.8 million for the HUD-­Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program, which provides rental assistance and support services to veterans facing homelessness.

Hawaii is divided into two Continuum of Care regions: one covering Oahu and the other serving the rest of the state.

The Biden-Harris administration’s efforts include broader programs like the Continuum of Care Competition and the CoCBuilds initiative, both designed to tackle systemic issues contributing to homelessness.

The CoC Competition provides over $3.5 billion annually in competitive funding for homeless service organizations and, for the first time, includes a two-year notice of funding opportunity.

The streamlined application process reduces administrative burdens and enhances efficiency in outreach and funding distribution.

The program prioritizes vulnerable populations, including survivors of domestic violence, youth and people in rural areas facing unique challenges related to homelessness.

This year’s initiative allocates $52 million to rapid rehousing efforts and other critical services for survivors of violence, while $188 million is directed toward renewing and replacing grants for the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

Meanwhile, the CoCBuilds initiative focuses on permanent supportive housing, with $175 million in funding for construction, acquisition or rehabilitation of housing for people experiencing homelessness. A portion of this funding is specifically set aside for states with populations under 2.5 million, which include Hawaii.

Up to 20% of each CoCBuilds award also can be used for supportive serv­ices, operating costs and related activities. The investments come in addition to the $5 billion provided through the American Rescue Plan’s HOME-ARP program and nearly $3.16 billion in CoC funding awarded earlier this year for more than 7,000 projects nationwide.

HUD has also repurposed more than 140 federal properties into housing resources through partnerships with the General Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Updated regulations aim to streamline the process for local governments and nonprofit organizations to acquire these properties for housing and related services.

“This rule streamlines the assessment of federal properties for potential use in addressing homelessness and makes it easier for these properties to get into the hands of state and local governments and nonprofits that are working to address this challenge,” said Katy Kale, GSA deputy administrator and U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness representative. “GSA looks forward to implementing this rule in partnership with HHS and HUD and contributing to this important effort to improve the overall well-being of communities by connecting people experiencing homelessness with housing.”

Efforts to combat veteran homelessness remain a critical component of the strategy. The HUD-VASH program already has connected nearly 90,000 veteran households to stable housing and will see new funding to further expand its reach. “No American should face homelessness, and the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring every family has access to the affordable, safe, and quality housing they deserve,” Todman said.

In Hawaii, state leaders are working to align their efforts with federal initiatives. John Mizuno, statewide coordinator on homelessness and housing solutions, emphasized the importance of these measures, particularly in the wake of the Maui wildfires.

“Homelessness has been on the rise after the wildfires on Maui. The Green administration has been working hard to find housing for our 5,200 residents who were displaced by this tragedy,” Mizuno said.

He said the state’s strategy has involved collaborating with public and private partners across all counties to create kauhale village communities, having opened 17 kauhale with 760 beds and “many more in 2025.”

“Housing truly is health care, and with everyone’s help we will continue to build homes and communities for our people in great need,” Mizuno said.

Mizuno added that Gov. Josh Green, first lady Jaime Green and their team have prioritized kauhale communities that support kupuna, people with disabilities, veterans, domestic violence survivors and youth. He emphasized that these vulnerable groups require special attention, with great care being taken to offer appropriate housing and the essential wraparound services tailored to meet their needs.