Hawaii’s Jayden Maiava rallies USC to beat Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl

Jayden Maiava threw the last of his four touchdown passes with eight seconds remaining, finding Kyle Ford on a 6-yard strike, and Southern California rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Texas A&M 35-31 in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday.

The Trojans (7-6) went through a finale that in many ways mirrored their entire 2024 season, featuring a variety of highs and lows. They concluded their bowl game on a decided high note, going 75 yards in 10 plays and 1:41 to complete the comeback victory.

Maiava shook off throwing three interceptions on the night with a determined final drive that included the successful conversion of a third-and-13 near midfield. Maiava found Ja’Kobi Lane for a 33-yard gain that did not just convert the first down but moved USC into the red zone.

The catch put an exclamation point on Lane’s night. With the Trojans replacing a variety of regular-season starters due to opt-outs and transfers, Lane stepped up for seven receptions that resulted in 127 yards and three touchdowns.

He scored on a 30-yard catch in the second quarter, and the game was tied 7-7 at halftime. With USC trailing 24-7 late in the third quarter, Lane ignited the rally with a 17-yard TD grab.

Lane’s final scoring play came on an 18-yard pass from Maiava that put USC ahead 28-24 with 4:30 remaining in regulation.

“Not afraid to take chances,” Lane said of Maiava while speaking postgame on ESPN.

Lane added about the QB’s three interceptions, “That doesn’t matter at the end of the day. What matters is a win on the column. We all realize what we came to do in Vegas, and that is come out with a win.”

The decisive score came on Ford’s flat route, answering Texas A&M’s go-ahead touchdown on the previous possession scored on Marcel Reed’s 19-yard end zone rush. Reed earlier through three touchdown passes.

Texas A&M (8-5) broke the halftime stalemate with Reed’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Noah Thomas. Then, just a minute after the Aggies’ Randy Bond kicked a 27-yard field goal, Reed hooked up with Jabre Barber from 5 yards out.

Reed went 26 of 42 for 292 yards and carried the ball nine times for 46 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said, “The story of the game is the story of our season. We can’t cover the forward pass well enough to be a good football team. That’s my fault.”

Maiava finished with 295 yards on 22-of-39 passing as USC bookended its season with last-minute wins over Southeastern Conference opponents at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. On Sept. 1, the Trojans defeated LSU 27-20.