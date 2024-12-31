Driver arrested after bicyclist fatally struck on Big Isle

A Pahoa man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and first-degree negligent homicide after a collision resulted in the death of a bicyclist Monday, according to Hawaii island police.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. Monday on Kahakai Boulevard near Olao Street in Pahoa.

Police said Michael Richardson, 36, of Pahoa, was driving a 2018 Volkswagen GTI sedan east on Kahakai when he struck a man on a blue mountain bike traveling in the same direction.

Paramedics rushed the unresponsive bicyclist, apparently in his 50s, to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. His identification is pending, according to police, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine his cause of death.

In addition to DUI and negligent homicide, police also arrested Richardson on suspicion of driving without insurance. He remains in custody at the Hilo Police Station pending further investigation.

Witnesses to the collision or any information should contact Officer Jerome Duarte at 808- 961-2339 or Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips may also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo.

Police said this is Hawaii Cunty’s 29th traffic fatality this year compared to 15 at the same time last year.