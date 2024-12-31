Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kauai police identify cyclist killed in Kuhio Highway crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Kauai

Kauai police have identified the 44-year-old cyclist killed in a crash on Christmas Day as Aaron Dorney-Sundquist of Kapaa.

Kauai Police Department officials said that at about 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 25, Dorney-Sundquist was riding a bicycle when he attempted to cross a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Kuhio Highway and Kawaihau Road and was hit by a 2008 Toyota sedan traveling north.

Emergency personnel treated Dorney-Sundquist and took him to the Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue in critical condition. He was later airlifted to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu, where he died on on Friday, police said.

Dorney-Sundquist’s death was Kauai’s eighth traffic-related fatality in 2024 following the death of 25-year-old Anastasi Brown of Lihue on Christmas Eve.

At about 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 23, Brown was hit by a 2016 Hyundai sedan while she was attempting to cross Kuhio Highway. Brown was taken to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition where she later died from her injuries on Dec. 24, according to KPD.

“We remain committed to doing everything we can to prevent further loss of life. We urge all drivers to stay vigilant, obey traffic laws, and prioritize safety to help protect our community,” KPD Chief Todd Raybuck said.

The Garden Island newspaper staff contributed to this report.

