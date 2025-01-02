Firefighters extinguish blaze at 2-story building in Kalihi

Honolulu firefighters put out a building fire in Kalihi on Wednesday night.

No occupants were inside the building at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday. Six units with about 22 personnel responded.

The first unit to arrive on scene at 11:28 p.m. found a working fire on the second floor of a two-story, mixed-use structure at 1824 Dillingham Boulevard, which is the address listed for CPR Starters & Alternators and a rehab clinic.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 11:45 p.m. and fully extinguished it at 11:51 p.m.

HFD says it informed Hawaiian Electric of an arcing powerline on one side of the structure.

An investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages, is pending.