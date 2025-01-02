Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, January 2, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Top News

Firefighters extinguish blaze at 2-story building in Kalihi

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 2:07 p.m.

Honolulu firefighters put out a building fire in Kalihi on Wednesday night.

No occupants were inside the building at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday. Six units with about 22 personnel responded.

The first unit to arrive on scene at 11:28 p.m. found a working fire on the second floor of a two-story, mixed-use structure at 1824 Dillingham Boulevard, which is the address listed for CPR Starters & Alternators and a rehab clinic.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 11:45 p.m. and fully extinguished it at 11:51 p.m.

HFD says it informed Hawaiian Electric of an arcing powerline on one side of the structure.

An investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages, is pending.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide