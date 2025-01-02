Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Waikoloa man, 74, dies at hospital following solo collision

Hawaii island

Hawaii island police say a 74-year-old man has died after he was critically injured in a solo collision in Waikoloa Village on New Year’s Day.

Police have identified the victim as Ray Donnell Worrells, 74, of Waikoloa.

Patrol officers responded to the scene at about 5:11 p.m. Wednesday at Eleele and Haena streets.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said Worrells was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV southbound on Eleele Street when he crossed over the double-solid yellow lines, struck a rock wall and flipped over.

An ambulance rushed Worrells to North Hawaii Community Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at 8:20 a.m. today.

Just two days into the new year, Hawaii County has counted its second traffic fatality compared to zero at the same time last year.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at 808-326-4646, ext. 229 or dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

