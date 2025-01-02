Borani banjan, a bright bite of boldness

Traditionally in Afghan-style borani banjan, an appetizer or vegetable side, eggplant slices are soaked in salted water for 20 to 30 minutes, drained and dried, then simmered in a spiced tomato sauce before being served in layers of garlicky yogurt. This version significantly simplifies the preparation in the interest of time without compromising its appeal: varied flavors and textures from crispy, caramelized eggplant; creamy, garlicky yogurt; sweet and sour tomatoes; and juicy, bright pomegranate seeds. No soaking or simmering here — just quick pan-frying and layering for the same effect in about 30 minutes. Go back for seconds of a dish that tastes even better when it’s cold.

Borani Banjan

Ingredients:

• 1 cup full-fat Greek or Indian yogurt

• 1 garlic clove, grated

• Salt

• 1/2 to 1 cup vegetable oil

• 4 Japanese or Indian eggplants (see Tips), or 1 globe eggplant, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

• 3 plum tomatoes, chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri or other red chile powder (optional)

• 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

• 4 to 6 small mint leaves

Directions:

In a bowl, mix the yogurt, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons water. Place in the fridge to chill and develop garlicky flavor.

Line a tray or large plate with paper towels. In a large frying pan, heat 1/3 cup oil on high. (The eggplant slices should be submerged about halfway in the oil while frying.) When the oil is heated, about 1 minute, add the eggplant slices in a single layer, and fry 1 to 2 minutes on each side, working in batches to avoid overcrowding and adding oil between batches as necessary. When the eggplant starts to caramelize and turn brown, transfer to the prepared tray or plate. Pat dry with a paper towel or clean kitchen towel to remove any excess oil and to preserve the eggplant’s crisp texture. Season with salt as desired.

To the same pan, add tomatoes, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons water and chile powder, if using. Cook on high until the tomatoes start to break down, about 5 minutes.

To serve, spread the yogurt in a single layer in a large shallow dish. Add the eggplant in a single layer on top, and then scatter the tomato over the eggplant (see Tips). Finish with pomegranate seeds and mint.

Tips:

Indian eggplants tend to have thinner skin, are round in shape and are about 2 inches in diameter. These eggplants have a milder flavor and creamier texture than globe eggplants when cooked.

If multiple layers are preferred (the traditional way), use half of the yogurt, eggplant and tomato for the first layer, and create a second layer with the second half of the elements.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.

