You should halloumi at me, sweet stuff

Mini peppers make adorable, colorful wrappers for cheese in this sweet and savory recipe that’s extremely easy to make. Just stuff the diminutive peppers with chunks of cheese (Halloumi, or paneer also works), some garlic and herbs, then roast until they collapse into soft, caramelized heaps filled with salty, not-quite melted cheese. You can serve these on crostini or lettuce to make festive finger food, or plop them on salads, rice dishes, eggs or beans.

Halloumi-Stuffed Sweet Peppers

Ingredients:

• 1 pound mini sweet peppers in different colors (the smaller, the better)

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 2 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano, marjoram or sage leaves

• 4 to 5 ounces Halloumi, cut into pieces that fit inside each pepper

• Crostini or lettuce cups, for serving

• Pesto, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Use a knife to remove the top of the peppers. Scoop out seeds and ribs, making sure to remove them all so the peppers keep a silky texture. Add the peppers to a medium bowl, and toss with olive oil and salt.

Sprinkle garlic and herbs into each pepper. Place 1 to 2 Halloumi pieces inside each pepper.

Place peppers on the rimmed baking sheet. Flipping the peppers halfway through, roast until the peppers are golden brown and are beginning to slump, 20 to 24 minutes for smaller peppers, 22 to 28 for larger ones.

Serve on crostini or with lettuce cups. Drizzle with pesto or serve pesto as a dip alongside, if you like.

Total time: 35 minutes, makes 8 to 10 peppers.

© 2025 The New York Times Company