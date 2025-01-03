Tua Tagovailoa doubtful to play against Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is considered highly unlikely to play.

This will be the second straight start Tagovailoa will miss. Tyler Huntley is slated to start the contest.

“We’ll approach it like Snoop’s starting,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, referencing Huntley by his nickname. “It looks like the way that I approached the week (before) was probably smart. I see it as unlikely that Tua will see any action.”

The Dolphins (8-8) need a win to have any chance of making the playoffs, but McDaniel doesn’t feel the injury is something Tagovailoa can play through.

“A bruise would be like pain tolerance,” McDaniel said. “That’s something that I think Tua wishes it was just a pain issue. It’s quite literally being able to have the strength to do what we ask him to do, as well as protecting himself from very serious injury if we don’t treat it appropriately. I wouldn’t say it’s a bruise, but it’s a unique muscle issue as a result of the hip.”

Tagovailoa told reporters on Friday that he is frustrated to be dealing with an injury while the team’s playoff hopes are on the line.

He told reporters that he would definitely play if the Dolphins have a playoff game next week. Miami must beat the Jets and have the Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs for the Dolphins to make the postseason field.

“If the cards play out the way they should, and the way we know and think they can, I’m going to be available next week,” Tagovailoa said. “There’s no ifs, ands, or buts. I’ll be playing for sure.”

Tagovaiola missed four games earlier in the season due to a concussion but has played well when healthy by passing for 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games. He has completed a league-leading 72.9 percent of his passes.

Sunday would mark Huntley’s fifth start of the season. He has passed for 602 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while going 2-2 as the starter. He has also rushed for two scores.

Miami linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) will miss the contest. Receivers Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness), Jaylen Waddle (knee) and Dee Eskridge (finger) are questionable, as are left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (neck) and safety Jevon Holland (wrist).

Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) will miss the contest.