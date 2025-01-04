Kailua woman, 21, who died from motorcycle collision injuries identified

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 21-year-old woman, who died Thursday from injuries in what was Oahu’s first motor vehicle collision of 2025, as Bethany Stucker of Kailua.

Stucker was a passenger on a motorcycle operated by a 22-year-old man, who received serious injuries in the Kaaawa crash.

The motorcycle was headed south on Kamehameha Highway when it struck an SUV driven by a 31-year-old woman, who was making a left turn from Makua Village Road onto Kamehameha Highway, police said.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were ejected onto the roadway, police said.

Both were wearing helmets, and both were initially taken in serious condition to the hospital, police said. The woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The SUV driver and her 33-year-old passenger remained at the scene and were not injured.

Police said neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this collision.

