6 people hurt, including 5 firefighters, in building fire in McCully-Pawaa

Six people, including five Honolulu firefighters, were hospitalized Monday night in a two-story building fire on Young Street that caused a partial roof collapse. One of the firefighters was in critical condition.

Firefighters responded to the call at 7:42 p.m. for a building fire at 1645 Young St. in the Pawaa-McCully area and the first Honolulu Fire Department units arrived at 7:50 p.m. to find both floors of the residential building on fire.

HFD Capt. Jamie Song told KHON and Hawaii News Now that a “mayday” call was issued at 7:58 p.m. because two firefighters were declared missing inside the structure. Shortly after the “mayday” call, she said, part of the roof collapsed.

Song said one of the firefighters was able to get out on his own but the second firefighter was “extricated” by other firefighters at 8:24 p.m.

Besides the critically injured firefighter, a civilian and four firefighters were taken to the hospital in serious condition, Song said.

At 8:29 p.m., HFD called a third alarm, requiring more units and firefighters, and they had the fire under control at 9:07 p.m., according to HFD.

Honolulu police and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded.

Police closed Young Street in both directions as emergency crews responded.