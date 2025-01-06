Clare E. Connors resigns as U.S. Attorney for Hawaii

U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii Clare E. Connors on Monday submitted her resignation effective 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19, the day before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

“It was a privilege to rejoin this office and to serve Hawaii as the chief federal law enforcement officer,” Connors said in a statement. “The department’s mission – to keep the community safe from threats foreign and domestic; protect civil rights; and uphold the rule of law – is critical to our state’s overall well-being and I am honored to have worked alongside the committed public servants who will continue to fulfill it.”

Connors was sworn in as U.S. Attorney for Hawaii on Jan. 3, 2022, following her nomination by President Joe Biden on Sept. 28, 2021, and confirmation by the U.S. Senate on Dec. 7, 2021.

As U.S. Attorney, Connors led a team of about 60 attorneys and support staff, overseeing the prosecution of federal crimes such as national security threats, public corruption, drug trafficking, child exploitation, firearms offenses and violent crime. The office said it also handled civil actions, defended the U.S. government in civil cases and collected debts owed to the country.

During her tenure, Connors focused on addressing public corruption and integrity crimes, collaborating with state and local law enforcement to tackle organized crime, large-scale drug operations and violent crime, according to a news release. Her office also worked on initiatives like Threat Team Hawaii and supported efforts to combat child exploitation and other community-focused programs such as Weed and Seed Hawaii.