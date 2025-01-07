Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Jack Smith temporarily blocked from releasing report on probe

By Andrew Goudsward, Ismail Shakil and Katharine Jackson / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:59 a.m.

Politics

REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA President-elect Donald Trump makes remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., today.

REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

President-elect Donald Trump makes remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., today.

WASHINGTON >> A U.S. judge temporarily blocked Special Counsel Jack Smith from releasing a report on his investigations into President-elect Donald Trump, a court order showed today.

U.S. District Aileen Cannon, who presided over the now-dismissed case accusing Trump of illegally holding onto classified documents, directed the Justice Department not to release the report until a federal appeals court rules on a request from Trump’s two former co-defendants in the case.

Lawyers for the co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, who were charged with obstructing the documents investigation, moved late Monday to block the release of the report.

Nauta and De Oliveira argued the report would improperly interfere in their case, which remains ongoing.

Smith led both the classified documents case against Trump and a second prosecution accusing Trump of attempting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Both cases have since been dropped.

