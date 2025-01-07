Kauai fire crews battling wildfire in Anahola

Kauai firefighters are battling a brushfire in the Anahola area Ehukai Road, prompting the evacuation of a few roads along Ehukai Road, according to county officials.

The Kauai Fire Department said at about 1:35 p.m. today the evacuation is a precautionary measure. The fire is moving along the coastline away from homes.

No road closures are in place at this time, but residents are advised to avoid the area.

Crews with the Kapaa, Kaiakea, and Lihue fire stations, along with the Air 1 helicopter, on-duty battalion chief and other assets are responding.

The Kauai Police Department, and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting firefighters are also on scene.

The Kauai Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the fire.

No further information was available at this time.