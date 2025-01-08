Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Meta to test showing eBay listings on Facebook Marketplace

By Supantha Mukherjee / Reuters

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration in February 2022. Meta said today it would launch a test in Germany, France and the United States that will enable buyers to browse listings from eBay on Facebook Marketplace and then complete their transactions on eBay.

STOCKHOLM >> Meta said today it would launch a test in Germany, France and the United States that will enable buyers to browse listings from eBay on Facebook Marketplace and then complete their transactions on eBay.

The European Commission had in November fined Meta $840 million over abusive practices benefiting Facebook Marketplace.

Meta said today that while it continued to appeal the Commission’s decision on Facebook Marketplace, it was working on to address the points raised.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The tech company said eBay sellers will gain exposure to Facebook’s audience while people using Marketplace will have access to a broader array of listings from the eBay community.

