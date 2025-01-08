Former Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz dies at 37

Brian Matusz, a left-hander who spent most of his eight-year Major League Baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles, died Tuesday. He was 37.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Matusz posted a 27-41 record with a 4.85 ERA in 279 career games (68 starts) with the Orioles (2009-16).

“A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-16, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched,” the Orioles said in a statement. “He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate and always had a smile on his face.”

Matusz was traded to the Atlanta Braves in May 2016 but was released one week later. He joined the Chicago Cubs and pitched three innings against the Seattle Mariners on July 31, 2016, his final appearance.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Matusz originally was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2005 MLB Draft. He opted to return to college at San Diego before being selected by the Orioles with the No. 4 overall pick in 2008.