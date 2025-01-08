Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 78° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Former Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz dies at 37

By Field Level Media

Today Last updated 11:19 a.m.

ObituariesPrep sports

TOMMY GILLIGAN-USA TODAY SPORTS Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brian Matusz pitches during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in May 2016. Oakland Athletics defeated Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Matusz, a left-hander who spent most of his eight-year Major League Baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles, died Tuesday. He was 37.

TOMMY GILLIGAN-USA TODAY SPORTS

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brian Matusz pitches during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in May 2016. Oakland Athletics defeated Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Matusz, a left-hander who spent most of his eight-year Major League Baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles, died Tuesday. He was 37.

Brian Matusz, a left-hander who spent most of his eight-year Major League Baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles, died Tuesday. He was 37.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Matusz posted a 27-41 record with a 4.85 ERA in 279 career games (68 starts) with the Orioles (2009-16).

“A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-16, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched,” the Orioles said in a statement. “He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate and always had a smile on his face.”

Matusz was traded to the Atlanta Braves in May 2016 but was released one week later. He joined the Chicago Cubs and pitched three innings against the Seattle Mariners on July 31, 2016, his final appearance.

Matusz originally was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2005 MLB Draft. He opted to return to college at San Diego before being selected by the Orioles with the No. 4 overall pick in 2008.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide