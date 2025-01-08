Kainoa Wade makes Hawaii debut in sweep of Harvard

Kainoa Wade delivered the decisive blow in his Hawaii debut, putting away his eighth kill in 15 swings without an error on match point to deliver a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 win for the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors over Harvard tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,674 gave Wade a loud ovation when he entered a match for the first time to start the second set.

He had three kills in the second set and then put down five more in the final set for Hawaii (3-0), which has won eight consecutive sets.

Adrien Roure put down a team-high nine kills and 13 different players saw the court for UH, which plays the Crimson (0-1) again on Friday.

Freshman middle Ofeck Hazan added six kills and six blocks and hit .600 for UH, which finished the match hitting .400.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal had a match-high 33 assists, six digs, five blocks and one of five Hawaii aces.