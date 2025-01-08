Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Kainoa Wade makes Hawaii debut in sweep of Harvard

By Billy Hull

Today

Kainoa Wade delivered the decisive blow in his Hawaii debut, putting away his eighth kill in 15 swings without an error on match point to deliver a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 win for the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors over Harvard tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,674 gave Wade a loud ovation when he entered a match for the first time to start the second set.

He had three kills in the second set and then put down five more in the final set for Hawaii (3-0), which has won eight consecutive sets.

Adrien Roure put down a team-high nine kills and 13 different players saw the court for UH, which plays the Crimson (0-1) again on Friday.

Freshman middle Ofeck Hazan added six kills and six blocks and hit .600 for UH, which finished the match hitting .400.

Sophomore setter Tread Rosenthal had a match-high 33 assists, six digs, five blocks and one of five Hawaii aces.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide