Maui County marks 1st traffic fatality of 2025 after solo crash

Maui County has marked its first traffic fatality of the new year with the death of a 49-year-old woman following a solo crash in Paia on Wednesday morning.

Police said based on a preliminary investigation, at about 10 a.m., the woman from Haiku was driving a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner on Baldwin Avenue when she failed to navigate a left bend in the roadway and then drifted right onto the grass shoulder.

She overcorrected to the left, and then lost control of the SUV and hit a curb, fire hydrant and fence before flipping over. The SUV was found resting on its roof.

The woman was partially ejected from the car, according to police, and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, and the car’s airbags did not deploy.

Her identity is being withheld to allow her family time to notify extended family and friends.

Police said speed was a factor in this collision, but are still investigating the involvement of alcohol and drugs.

Police said this was Maui County’s first fatality of 2025, compared to zero at the same time last year.

