Lava fountaining could resume soon in Kilauea, geologists say

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported today that Kilauea’s summit area is slowly inflating, indicating that new magma is accumulating below the surface.

An overflight this morning confirmed lava is visible within both recently active vents in Halemaumau crater.

“It is not possible to forecast an exact outcome of this activity, but we are in a window where it is likely another fountaining episode may occur,” according to HVO.

Assuming the vents remain open and the inflation rate remains constant, it seems likely that a new episode could begin sometime between today and Monday, HVO reported.

The two vents are part of the most recent eruption of Kilauea, which began Dec. 23 and then paused on Jan. 3