Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, January 10, 2025 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Lava fountaining could resume soon in Kilauea, geologists say

By Hawaii Tribune-Herald staff

Today Last updated 12:34 p.m.

Hawaii islandVolcanoes

COURTESY USGS This screenshot from a U.S. Geological Survey webcam shows volcanic gases but no lava emerging from Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater at midday today. Scientists said lava fountaining could occur anytime in the next few days.

COURTESY USGS

This screenshot from a U.S. Geological Survey webcam shows volcanic gases but no lava emerging from Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater at midday today. Scientists said lava fountaining could occur anytime in the next few days.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported today that Kilauea’s summit area is slowly inflating, indicating that new magma is accumulating below the surface.

An overflight this morning confirmed lava is visible within both recently active vents in Halemaumau crater.

“It is not possible to forecast an exact outcome of this activity, but we are in a window where it is likely another fountaining episode may occur,” according to HVO.

Assuming the vents remain open and the inflation rate remains constant, it seems likely that a new episode could begin sometime between today and Monday, HVO reported.

The two vents are part of the most recent eruption of Kilauea, which began Dec. 23 and then paused on Jan. 3

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide