J.J. Spaun has lead all to himself after Sony third round at Waialae

J.J. Spaun shot 5-under-par 65 at Waialae Country Club today and will start Sunday’s final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii with a one-shot lead at 13 under for the PGA’s first full-field tournament of the season.

Spaun has won once on the PGA Tour, at the 2022 Valero Texas Open. This is his eighth Sony appearance. He tied for 12th in 2023.

Second-round co-leader Patrick Fishburn remained atop the leaderboard most of the day, and made the turn at 4 under for the round and 14 under for the event. But bogeys on holes No. 15 and 17 gave him a 68 for the round, and dropped him into a second-place tie with Stephen Jaeger and Eric Cole.

Jaeger shot the lowest round of the tournament Saturday, firing an 8-under-par 62.

Cole, who was among six first-round leaders who shot 64 on Thursday, fired his second consecutive 67 on Saturday.

Kaimuki High alum Chan Kim made a 27-foot eagle putt on the par-5 No. 9 hole to complete his round at 1 under. He had one bogey and 16 pars. Kim is at 4 under par for the tournament, tied for 56th.

Second-round co-leader Denny McCarthy shot 71 and fell into a tie for 16th.

Hideki Matsuyama, who set a PGA scoring record at The Sentry at Kapalua, shot 67 on Saturday and is T29.