Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, January 11, 2025 80° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Rainbows complete sweep of 2-game trip with win at Fullerton

By Stephen Tsai

Today Last updated 1:58 p.m.

In a display of remarkable accuracy, the Hawaii men’s basketball team made 36 of 38 free throws, including 26 of 27 in the second half, for a 95-86 road victory over Cal State Fullerton today at Titan Gymnasium in Fullerton, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors swept the two-game road trip to improve to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the Big West. The Titans fell to 5-13 and 0-6.

“Life is short if you don’t enjoy these,” UH coach Eran Ganot said.

In a tightly called game, the referees whistled a combined eight fouls in the first four minutes of the second half, and 31 overall in the second half.

Power forward Gytis Nemeiksa scored 20 points, six coming on putbacks, and center Tanner Christensen contributed 19 points and seven rebounds for the ’Bows. Tom Beattie, in his second consecutive start, matched career highs with 16 points and four assists.

Donovan Oday’s 29 points led the Titans.

But the ’Bows took advantage of the Fullerton’s 19 second-half fouls. The ’Bows, who entered converting 69.7% of their free throws, scored their final 12 points on foul shots.

“It was huge,” Ganot said of the free-throw accuracy.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide