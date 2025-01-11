Rainbows complete sweep of 2-game trip with win at Fullerton

In a display of remarkable accuracy, the Hawaii men’s basketball team made 36 of 38 free throws, including 26 of 27 in the second half, for a 95-86 road victory over Cal State Fullerton today at Titan Gymnasium in Fullerton, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors swept the two-game road trip to improve to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the Big West. The Titans fell to 5-13 and 0-6.

“Life is short if you don’t enjoy these,” UH coach Eran Ganot said.

In a tightly called game, the referees whistled a combined eight fouls in the first four minutes of the second half, and 31 overall in the second half.

Power forward Gytis Nemeiksa scored 20 points, six coming on putbacks, and center Tanner Christensen contributed 19 points and seven rebounds for the ’Bows. Tom Beattie, in his second consecutive start, matched career highs with 16 points and four assists.

Donovan Oday’s 29 points led the Titans.

But the ’Bows took advantage of the Fullerton’s 19 second-half fouls. The ’Bows, who entered converting 69.7% of their free throws, scored their final 12 points on foul shots.

“It was huge,” Ganot said of the free-throw accuracy.