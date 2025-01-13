Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, January 13, 2025 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Hawaiian Electric lays out plan to reduce wildfire risk

By Vallari Srivastava / Reuters

Today Last updated 1:05 p.m.

BusinessMauiMaui Wildfires

DLNR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO The shells of burned houses and buildings are left after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town in Lahaina, on Aug. 11, 2023.

DLNR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

The shells of burned houses and buildings are left after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town in Lahaina, on Aug. 11, 2023.

Electricity provider Hawaiian Electric today laid out a plan to fortify the power grid to help reduce the risk of a wildfire started by its equipment.

The utility has faced intense scrutiny in the past for its role in the deadly 2023 Maui wildfire. The fires killed over 100 people, destroyed the historic coastal town of Lahaina and caused damage estimated at $5 billion.

Several destructive U.S. blazes in the past have been linked to power infrastructure, leading to devastating financial and legal problems for utilities.

Hawaiian Electric said its wildfire safety plan would cost about $450 million from 2025 to 2027, with $137 million already budgeted for work this year.

The company added that some of the costs have already been funded through existing programs, including a federal grant it received in 2024 for grid resiliency.

Shares of the company were up about 1.2% in trading after the bell.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide