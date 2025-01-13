Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, January 13, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Top News

Moderna cuts 2025 sales forecast by $1B on weak vaccine demand

By Sriparna Roy / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO Moderna logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration in May 2022. Moderna cut its 2025 sales forecast by $1 billion today, hurt by a slow adoption of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot and weak demand for COVID-19 vaccines, sending its shares down more than 18% in premarket trading.

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO

Moderna logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration in May 2022. Moderna cut its 2025 sales forecast by $1 billion today, hurt by a slow adoption of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot and weak demand for COVID-19 vaccines, sending its shares down more than 18% in premarket trading.

Moderna cut its 2025 sales forecast by $1 billion today, hurt by a slow adoption of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot and weak demand for COVID-19 vaccines, sending its shares down more than 18% in premarket trading.

Demand for its COVID vaccine has been waning after the pandemic, while adoption of its RSV shot — its second approved product- has been slower than expected, forcing Moderna to cut costs.

The company expects $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion in annual revenue, mostly in the second half, which is lower than a prior forecast of $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion and below market expectation of $2.95 billion, according to data from LSEG.

CEO Stéphane Bancel said the vaccine maker aims to reduce 2025 cash costs by $1 billion with a plan for an additional $500 million in 2026. It expects to end 2025 with cash and investments of about $6 billion.

The company is also betting on new products to help accelerate growth. It has filed an application with the U.S. FDA for the approval of its combination vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and influenza.

The regulator is also set to decide by May on the application for its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna said.

Moderna expects to report data from a trial of its seasonal flu shot this year, if sufficient cases are accrued in the first season. Otherwise, the study will continue to a second season, Moderna said.

An independent group has informed the company that a late-stage trial of cytomegalovirus, or CMV vaccine, has not met the criteria for early efficacy, but has recommended the study should continue.

The company now expects to report data this year from the trial of the vaccine for the infection, which commonly causes birth defects.

It will report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 14. Shares of the company fell to $34.59 before the bell. They have lost 58% of their value last year.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide