NOAA team disentangled 2 humpback whales in Maui waters

Federal wildlife officials say two humpback whales were recently freed of life-threatening entanglements in fishing lines in separate incidents off Maui.

One was a subadult whale with 200 feet of medium-gauge line that went through its mouth, and was wrapped multiple times around its tail and trailing behind it, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The other was an adult humpback whale with a mouth entanglement, and heavy-gauge, fishing line wrapped tight around its body, including its right pectoral flipper.

Ultimate Whale Watch, a tour boat operator, reported the first entanglement Wednesday morning off Lahaina. A team flying approved drones along the coastline reported the second entanglement Thursday morning off Kahana.

NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary team was able to respond to both reports — and to free both whales from their entanglements using a specialized, hooked knife on the end of a pole.

For the second whale, however, the team was unable to remove some line wrapped around the base of the right flipper.

NOAA says there have been eight cases of humpback whale entanglements since mid-December.

Scientists determined that the fishing gear recovered from the whales came from their feeding grounds in Alaska.

The humpback whales migrate from Alaska every year to mate, give birth and nurse their young in Hawaii’s warmer waters.

Many are present in Hawaii waters from about November to April, with a peak population between January and March.

“Mariners are asked to keep a sharp lookout for whales in distress, but not to approach closely or attempt to assist them,” said NOAA in a news release. “NOAA-authorized responders are the only individuals permitted to assist entangled whales and other marine mammals, in coordination with federal laws. Immediately reporting an entangled or otherwise injured or distressed whale, is the best way to help the animal.”

NOAA recommends following best practices, which include keeping boat speeds at 15 knots or less in waters 600 feet or shallower during whale season.

NOAA also reminds the public that year-round, it is illegal to approach a humpback whale closer than 100 yards by any means by sea or drone, and closer than 1,000 feet by aircraft.

Anyone on the ocean can report entangled or injured marine mammals to its statewide hotline at 888-256-9840. The reports can also be made immediately to the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF channel 16.