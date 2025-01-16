Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist, 59, dies after Waikiki collision

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 59-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in a collision last week in Waikiki has died, Honolulu police confirmed today.

The collision happened at about 9:41 a.m. on Jan. 8 as the motorcyclist traveled westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard. A 53-year-old man driving a sedan in the same direction struck the motorcyclist while changing lanes, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Section.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 15, the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured and remained at the scene. Investigators said speed, alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The crash, which occurred on Jan. 8, is the fourth traffic fatality of 2025, compared to one at the same time last year.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

